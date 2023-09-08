Television | Spoilers

Shagun plays a smart game and brings the truth of Shlok’s father’s death in front of him. Shlok is shocked to learn the truth and falls down in Zee TV's long running show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Sumeet dreams about Shlok learning his father’s death truth and stabbing himself. The former gets scared by the nightmare and soon Shlok consoles her. Sumeet decides to tell Shlok the truth in a unique manner so that there is no extreme reaction to it.

Meanwhile, Raj (Ayush Anand) proposes to Priyanka while the two visit the market. However, Priyanka, who has a different opinion about Raj, rejects his proposal. Shagun (Ashi Singh) and Raunak place Shlok’s father’s photo with a garland in the colony. However, Poonam and Sumeet fear the truth being exposed in front of Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed). Hence, to protect the truth, Sumeet places Radha and Krishna’s phone frame in front of Shlok’s father’s photo. Shlok fails to learn the truth and yet again Sumeet defeats Shagun in her plan.

In the coming episode, Sumeet and Shlok gear up to break the handi on Janmashtami. However, Shlok waits for his father to arrive. But Sumeet makes him understand the situation and the two decide to climb up and break the handi. Shagun plays a smart game and brings the truth of Shlok’s father’s death in front of him. Shlok is shocked to learn the truth and falls down.

Will Sumeet manage to handle heartbroken Shlok?