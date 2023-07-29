Meet spoiler: Shlok saves Sumeet's life

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, continues to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns. As per the plot, Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) grows suspicious of Raunak after he learns about the wedding day truth. He teams up with Sumeet (Ashi Singh) and Raj to expose Raunak. As per their plan, Sumeet decides to go to Raunak’s house.

Shagun arranges a big grah pravesh ceremony for Sumeet. However, Shagun hatches a devious ploy during the ceremony to kill her. Sumeet falls unconscious in Raj’s arms, and soon police come to the grah pravesh ceremony. The police reveal an arrest warrant against Raunak and that he murdered Priya. Shagun gets shocked as the Raunak gets arrested. Meanwhile, Sumeet fights for life in the hospital.

In the coming episode, Shlok saves Sumeet’s life by bringing the antidote to the hospital on time. After Sumeet recovers, she lands at Shagun’s house. Sumeet informs how she trapped Raunak and reveals that she has cancelled Raunak’s bail. Shagun grows furious at Sumeet and challenges her. Shagun plans another trap to kill Sumeet.

Will Shagun succeed in her new plan?

