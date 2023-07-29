ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Shlok saves Sumeet's life

Shlok saves Sumeet's life by bringing the antidote to the hospital on time. After Sumeet recovers, she lands at Shagun’s house. Sumeet informs how she trapped Raunak in Zee TV’s show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Jul,2023 10:24:58
Meet spoiler: Shlok saves Sumeet's life 838722

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, continues to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns. As per the plot, Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) grows suspicious of Raunak after he learns about the wedding day truth. He teams up with Sumeet (Ashi Singh) and Raj to expose Raunak. As per their plan, Sumeet decides to go to Raunak’s house.

Shagun arranges a big grah pravesh ceremony for Sumeet. However, Shagun hatches a devious ploy during the ceremony to kill her. Sumeet falls unconscious in Raj’s arms, and soon police come to the grah pravesh ceremony. The police reveal an arrest warrant against Raunak and that he murdered Priya. Shagun gets shocked as the Raunak gets arrested. Meanwhile, Sumeet fights for life in the hospital.

In the coming episode, Shlok saves Sumeet’s life by bringing the antidote to the hospital on time. After Sumeet recovers, she lands at Shagun’s house. Sumeet informs how she trapped Raunak and reveals that she has cancelled Raunak’s bail. Shagun grows furious at Sumeet and challenges her. Shagun plans another trap to kill Sumeet.

Will Shagun succeed in her new plan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Double celebration for Shoaib Ibrahim Ayushi Khurana, Rachana Mistry and Iqbal khan as their show ‘Ajooni’ and ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ have completed one year, marking 300 episodes of their journey

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi engages in a fierce battle with goons to stop Lakshmi’s wedding 838764
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi engages in a fierce battle with goons to stop Lakshmi’s wedding
Maitree spoiler: Maitree probe the mystery behind Nandish's lies 838653
Maitree spoiler: Maitree probe the mystery behind Nandish’s lies
From KaIra, AbhiGya, SaiRat To GauRa: Lead Jodis Who Faced Deaths Onscreen 838584
From KaIra, AbhiGya, SaiRat To GauRa: Lead Jodis Who Faced Deaths Onscreen
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan's unexpected encounter with Srishti creates tension 838561
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan’s unexpected encounter with Srishti creates tension
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir face danger amidst shopping spree 838556
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir face danger amidst shopping spree
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gets Radha arrested 838541
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun gets Radha arrested
Latest Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara worries over Abhir's well-being 838775
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara worries over Abhir’s well-being
Director Manish Gupta On Women As Predators In His New Film One Friday Night Which Starts Streaming On July 28 838770
Director Manish Gupta On Women As Predators In His New Film One Friday Night Which Starts Streaming On July 28
Box Office Update: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opens at 11.50 crores on day 1 838763
Box Office Update: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opens at 11.50 crores on day 1
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi recollects her shocking past 838762
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi recollects her shocking past
Sriti Jha goes ‘Dharmatic’ on Dharma sets, gets candid with Karan Johar 838592
Sriti Jha goes ‘Dharmatic’ on Dharma sets, gets candid with Karan Johar
In Pics: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s saree saga is quintessentially stunning 838574
In Pics: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s saree saga is quintessentially stunning
Read Latest News