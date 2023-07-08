Meet spoiler: Shlok takes Raunak’s place to marry Sumeet

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions continues to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns. As per the plot, Masoom discloses the pregnancy truth to Sumeet. Desperate to salvage the situation and save Vaani’s marriage, Masoom asks Sumeet to marry Raunak. When Sumeet refuses the proposal, Masoom resorts to extreme measures by issuing an ultimatum.

Sumeet finds herself in a difficult position as she hides the truth about Shagun from Raj for the sake of Vani. The situation takes a dramatic turn when Shlok stumbles upon Raunak dressed as a groom, leaving him shocked and furious. Shlok confronts Sumeet and decides to expose Raunak’s true intentions to Raj. Meanwhile, Sumeet tries to stop Shlok.

In the coming episode, Sumeet finds herself at the mandap, ready to marry Raunak, but little does she know that fate has other plans for her. As Sumeet fervently prays for a miracle to stop the wedding, she gets shocked to discover the groom is Shlok instead of Raunak. Shlok’s sacrifice to save her from a life of unhappiness makes her emotional. Soon, Sumeet makes a heartfelt decision to become the best life partner to him.

Will the truth be revealed about Shlok being the groom?

