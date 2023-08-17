ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Shlok to have an emotional breakdown

Shlok has an emotional breakdown as he fears a threat for his family. However, Poonam handles Shlok and asks him to stay strong in Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Author: Manisha Suthar
17 Aug,2023 13:53:44
Meet spoiler: Shlok to have an emotional breakdown 843494

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Shagun (Amrapali Gupta) comes and reveals about Shlok breaking the contract. Soon, she informs that Shlok will get arrested now. Poonam and Sumeet get worried by Shagun’s warning. Sumeet manages to save Shlok, but Shagun reveals about kidnapping the grandchild of the family. In return of the child, Shagun asks Sumeet to complete five tasks. Sumeet agrees to do so.

Shagun gives the first tasks to Sumeet (Ashi Singh), asking her to find her family members and get them out of the drum. Sumeet successfully manages to do so and defeat Shagun with the help of the family members. However, Shagun reveals to Sumeet that there is a traitor in her family and the second task is to find that traitor.

In the coming episode, Sumeet saves the family members after Shagun locks them inside the drum. However, seeing his family in trouble, Shlok gets shocked. After returning home, he has an emotional breakdown as he fears a threat for his family. However, Poonam handles Shlok and asks him to stay strong to fight a tough battle against Shagun.

Will Sumeet manage to complete the second task?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

