Meet spoiler: Sumeet agrees to marry Raunak

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen, Raunak, angry by Sumeet refusal of his proposal, resorts to extreme measures by bribing a waiter to push Sumeet into a pool, leaving her struggling for her life. However, fate takes a different turn when Shlok rushes to the scene, diving into the water and bringing Sumeet out.

Shagun contacts Masoom and reveals that Vani’s wedding with Abhay can only proceed if Sumeet agrees to marry Raunak. Masoom, deeply moved by the circumstances, breaks down and desperately pleads with Sumeet to consider the proposal. The unexpected request has left Sumeet stunned.

In the coming episode, Sumeet refuses to marry Raunak. However, when an emotional Masoom shares the untold stories of Meet’s selflessness, Sumeet’s perspective shifts. She realizes the sacrifices and compromises her mother, Meet, had made in the past for their family’s happiness. Sumeet soon accepts Raunak’s proposal and agrees to marry him. Shlok, who had developed strong feelings for Sumeet, is shattered upon learning about her choice.

Will Shlok stop Sumeet and Raunak’s marriage?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: OOPS: Hansika Motwani gets new marriage proposal after wedding with Sohael Khaturiya, see how she reacted

Also Read: Watch: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at auspicious Kamakhya Mandir, see full vlog