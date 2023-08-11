Meet spoiler: Sumeet fights with goons to save Chaudhary women

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Poonam brings Shlok home and urges him to abandon Sumeet and fulfill his dream. Shlok chooses his wife over his dream. Soon, Sumeet (Ashi Singh) enters the room and Shlok stops Poonam from telling Sumeet about his sacrifice. But Sumeet decides to discover Shlok’s secret.

Later, Sumeet performs her ‘Griha Pravesh’ rituals. During the ritual, Poonam gives a tough task to Sumeet. However, she successfully completes the task and takes the blessing of the elders. Shagun (Amrapali Gupta) comes up with a new plan to trouble Sumeet and Shlok. She comes to Chaudhary Niwas and evicts Shlok’s entire family from their house. Shagun takes possession of the house. She also tortures the Chaudhary family.

In the coming episode, Shagun sends her goons to molest the Chaudhary women. However, Sumeet teaches a good lesson to the goons. Later, Sumeet and Shlok try to arrange money to help their family. Hence, Sumeet washes the dishes at an engagement party to earn money while Shlok sings a song.

Will Sumeet manage to save the house and her family’s respect?

