ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Sumeet gives Shlok a second chance

Sumeet gives Shlok a second chance, choosing to start over as friends. The journey of rebuilding trust and friendship begins for Shlok and Sumeet in Zee TV's show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Jun,2023 11:55:22
Meet spoiler: Sumeet gives Shlok a second chance

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen, Shlok visits Sumeet to reveal the truth that he is not Wonder Boy. However, he fails to do so. The next morning, Sumeet forces Raj to attend the Wonder Boy concert. The two go to the concert but get shocked to witness another person in place of Shlok. Raj and Sumeet learn that Shlok is not the Wonder Boy, and the latter breaks down.

In the coming episode, Sumeet attends a party wherein she meets with Shlok. However, she doesn’t speak to him. Later, Shlok’s brother Raunak takes an opportunity and proposes to Sumeet. However, Sumeet refuses his proposal, which angers Raunak. Meanwhile, Shlok gets happy. Later, Shlok asks Sumeet to meet him. The latter goes to the café to meet Shlok. The latter gathers the courage to apologize and seek forgiveness from Sumeet. To everyone’s astonishment, Sumeet gives him a second chance, choosing to start over as friends. The journey of rebuilding trust and friendship begins for Shlok and Sumeet.

Will Sumeet fall in love with Shlok?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: Here’s how the promotional spree of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ Kickstarted from Jaipur! Picture surface!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush finds a shocking evidence against Vikrant
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush finds a shocking evidence against Vikrant
Maitree spoiler: Maitree learns about Saransh being alive
Maitree spoiler: Maitree learns about Saransh being alive
Meet spoiler: Sumeet breaks down after learning Shlok’s true identity  
Meet spoiler: Sumeet breaks down after learning Shlok’s true identity  
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Aayush search for evidence in Vikrant’s house
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Aayush search for evidence in Vikrant’s house
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi prevents Rajveer’s arrest
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi prevents Rajveer’s arrest
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir cross paths at Akshay’s house
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir cross paths at Akshay’s house
Latest Stories
With Kartik Aaryan’s Film Around The Corner, Adipurush To Be Taken Off Theatres Completely
With Kartik Aaryan’s Film Around The Corner, Adipurush To Be Taken Off Theatres Completely
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir’s jealousy leads to destruction in Prachi’s marriage
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir’s jealousy leads to destruction in Prachi’s marriage
When Karan Johar Preferred Mr India To His Father’s Film
When Karan Johar Preferred Mr India To His Father’s Film
Special Throwback: Esha Gupta’s bold and beautiful chic gym avatar is burning hot
Special Throwback: Esha Gupta’s bold and beautiful chic gym avatar is burning hot
Trending: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s latest vacation click goes viral
Trending: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s latest vacation click goes viral
Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘awesome pawsome’ lovey-dovey moment
Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘awesome pawsome’ lovey-dovey moment
Read Latest News