Meet spoiler: Sumeet gives Shlok a second chance

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen, Shlok visits Sumeet to reveal the truth that he is not Wonder Boy. However, he fails to do so. The next morning, Sumeet forces Raj to attend the Wonder Boy concert. The two go to the concert but get shocked to witness another person in place of Shlok. Raj and Sumeet learn that Shlok is not the Wonder Boy, and the latter breaks down.

In the coming episode, Sumeet attends a party wherein she meets with Shlok. However, she doesn’t speak to him. Later, Shlok’s brother Raunak takes an opportunity and proposes to Sumeet. However, Sumeet refuses his proposal, which angers Raunak. Meanwhile, Shlok gets happy. Later, Shlok asks Sumeet to meet him. The latter goes to the café to meet Shlok. The latter gathers the courage to apologize and seek forgiveness from Sumeet. To everyone’s astonishment, Sumeet gives him a second chance, choosing to start over as friends. The journey of rebuilding trust and friendship begins for Shlok and Sumeet.

Will Sumeet fall in love with Shlok?

