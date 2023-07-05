ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Sumeet learns Raunak’s reality, refuses to marry him

Raunak shockingly reveals that his intention behind marrying her was fueled by revenge. Sumeet emerges before Raunak and slaps him in Zee TV’s show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Jul,2023 12:35:55
Meet spoiler: Sumeet learns Raunak's reality, refuses to marry him

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Raunak gets shocked to witness Shlok’s name on Sumeet’s hand during the Sangeet ceremony. He confronts Sumeet, demanding an explanation. Soon, Raunak forcefully attempts to remove the name from Sumeet’s hand, causing her pain and distress. Frustrated and hurt by his behavior, Sumeet slaps Raunak. She tells Raunak that she won’t tolerate such treatment.

After the slapping incident, Sumeet comes to her room and worries about her future with Raunak. Sumeet’s brother Raj notices her distress and approaches her for a conversation. Raj gently asks Sumeet if any external pressure influences her decision to marry Raunak. In response, Sumeet assures Raj that there is no external pressure. She expresses her genuine happiness and excitement about the upcoming marriage.

In the coming episode, Raunak enters a room accompanied by a girl; little does he know that Sumeet and Shlok are hiding behind the curtains. Raunak expresses his hatred towards Sumeet for rejecting his proposal. He shockingly reveals that his intention behind marrying her was fueled by revenge. Sumeet emerges in front of Raunak and slaps him. Sumeet firmly rejects Raunak’s proposal and walks away.

How will Shagun react to this drama?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

