Meet update: Real Adil exposes Shlok, Naaz decides to get Shlok punished

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Shlok comes across the real Adil who arrives at Bilawal’s house. Soon, Shlok fools him and brings him to Sumeet. The latter kidnaps him to keep their secret intact and get out of Pakistan safely. Naaz discovers that Shlok is alive and devises a plan to find him. As part of her plan, she invites Sumeet (Ashi Singh) to stay at her home.

Naaz’s bhabhi’s dupatta catches fire and Akki sees it. Soon, he shouts and informs Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed). However, Bilawal doubts Shlok and Akki as all this while Akki was silent. Soon, Shlok fakes a drama and reveals that he had prayed to god that if Akki’s voice returns, he will go to India’s Ajmer Sharif Darga. Bilawal allows Shlok to go but after his wedding with Naaz.

In the coming episode, while Bilawal prepares for Naaz and Shlok’s wedding, Adil manages to free himself and goes to meet Naaz. In front of Naaz, Shlok and Sumeet, Adil exposes Shlok to be an Indian spy and reveals his true identity. Naaz gets shocked and decides to get Shlok and Sumeet punished for their crimes.

Meet Ep 728 3 October 2023 Written Episode Update

What will happen next? Will Sumeet manage to stop Naaz from telling the truth to Bilawal?