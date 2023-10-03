Television | Spoilers

Meet update: Real Adil exposes Shlok, Naaz decides to get Shlok punished

In front of Naaz, Shlok and Sumeet, Adil exposes Shlok to be an Indian spy and reveals his true identity. Naaz gets shocked and decides to get Shlok and Sumeet punished for their crimes in Zee TV's long running show Meet

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Oct,2023 18:24:33
Meet update: Real Adil exposes Shlok, Naaz decides to get Shlok punished 857851

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Shlok comes across the real Adil who arrives at Bilawal’s house. Soon, Shlok fools him and brings him to Sumeet. The latter kidnaps him to keep their secret intact and get out of Pakistan safely. Naaz discovers that Shlok is alive and devises a plan to find him. As part of her plan, she invites Sumeet (Ashi Singh) to stay at her home.

Naaz’s bhabhi’s dupatta catches fire and Akki sees it. Soon, he shouts and informs Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed). However, Bilawal doubts Shlok and Akki as all this while Akki was silent. Soon, Shlok fakes a drama and reveals that he had prayed to god that if Akki’s voice returns, he will go to India’s Ajmer Sharif Darga. Bilawal allows Shlok to go but after his wedding with Naaz.

In the coming episode, while Bilawal prepares for Naaz and Shlok’s wedding, Adil manages to free himself and goes to meet Naaz. In front of Naaz, Shlok and Sumeet, Adil exposes Shlok to be an Indian spy and reveals his true identity. Naaz gets shocked and decides to get Shlok and Sumeet punished for their crimes.

Meet Ep 728 3 October 2023 Written Episode Update

Shlok fakes a drama and reveals that he had prayed to god that if Akki’s voice returns, he will go to India’s Ajmer Sharif Darga. Bilawal allows Shlok to go but after his wedding with Naaz.

What will happen next? Will Sumeet manage to stop Naaz from telling the truth to Bilawal?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi returns to Oberoi Mansion 857820
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi returns to Oberoi Mansion
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Haider shoots at Dua? 857813
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Haider shoots at Dua?
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi and Ranbir to finally reunite, marriage on cards 856982
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi and Ranbir to finally reunite, marriage on cards
Meet update: Bilawal announces Shlok and Naaz’s wedding, Sumeet upset 856972
Meet update: Bilawal announces Shlok and Naaz’s wedding, Sumeet upset
Coffee is not just a drink; it's a special daily routine that wakes me up in the morning: Arjun Bijlani 856951
Coffee is not just a drink; it’s a special daily routine that wakes me up in the morning: Arjun Bijlani
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Gazal gives Haider a vital information 856949
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Gazal gives Haider a vital information

Latest Stories

A Week of Suspense: 'Savdhaan India' unveils its Gripping Episode Lineup 857859
A Week of Suspense: ‘Savdhaan India’ unveils its Gripping Episode Lineup
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: A Glimpse Of Vandana's Big Day Before Her Wedding [Video] 857754
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: A Glimpse Of Vandana’s Big Day Before Her Wedding [Video]
Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi to target Rajveer to hurt Preeta 857838
Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi to target Rajveer to hurt Preeta
In Photos: Nia Sharma soars temperature high in Miami, looks stunner in hot pink bikini set 857699
In Photos: Nia Sharma soars temperature high in Miami, looks stunner in hot pink bikini set
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Aradhana falls in Jai’s arms, Reyansh gets jealous 857833
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Aradhana falls in Jai’s arms, Reyansh gets jealous
"#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi", says Kangana Ranaut as she gets papped in the city 857826
“#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi”, says Kangana Ranaut as she gets papped in the city
Read Latest News