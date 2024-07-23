Meet Fame Ashi Singh’s Bold Look In Saree Without Blouse Goes Viral, Checkout Now!

Ashi Singh is known for her role in the prominent show Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet with Shagun Pandey. Apart from acting skills, Ashi Singh is a fashionista in the entertainment industry. Whether wearing an ethnic suit or a Western fit, the actress knows how to slay in every fit, and her Instagram is proof. Recently, Ashi Singh set the Internet ablaze as she posed in a stunning ethnic fit. Check out the photos below!

Ashi Singh’s Saree Look Without A Blouse-

Taking to her Instagram post, Ashi Singh donned a saree that deviated from traditional norms. The striking fabric saree is draped elegantly yet provocatively with a dropped end piece. The daring decision to go without a blouse is a statement, showcasing confidence and a fearless approach to fashion. The saree consists of luxurious materials with a copper threadwork border, giving it a stunning and graceful appearance.

Ashi Singh’s Accessories And Hairstyle-

Ashi Singh styles her look with minimal yet elegant jewelry, such as gold layered nose rings tucked in the hair, a kada, and a gold ring with a diamond stone, focusing on statement pieces that complement the saree without overshadowing it. The makeup features a glam look with well-defined shimmery pink eyelids, fluttery lashes, highlighted cheeks, and striking red matte lips. She styles her look with a sleek middle-partition low bun hairstyle to enhance the overall look. In the photos, Ashi Singh flaunts her fiery look in a saree with a blouse-free style showcasing her toned physique.

Ashi Singh’s viral saree look without a blouse is a testament to her fearless fashion sense and willingness to push boundaries. Her glam choice has made headlines and inspired many to embrace their unique style.