Meet spoiler: Sumeet saves Shlok from Raunak’s goons

Raunak comes to the spot with his goons and beats Shlok. He puts Shlok’s life in danger. Soon, Sumeet enters the picture and saves Shlok from the goons after fighting with them in Zee TV’s show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 Jul,2023 10:45:57
Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, is entertaining audiences with interesting twists and turns. As per the plot, Poonam decides to get Shlok engaged to Bitti. Sumeet devises a plan for Shlok to confess the truth about their marriage. Sumeet takes desperate measures to uncover the truth behind Shlok’s refusal to accept their marriage.

In a bold move, Meet gets Shlok drunk to loosen his inhibitions and extract the reason behind his decision. However, Shlok’s engagement with Bitti is announced as the situation unfolds, creating a sense of urgency. To prevent the impending engagement and protect his own interests, Raj takes drastic measures and kidnaps Shlok.

In the coming episode, Sumeet worries for Shlok’s safety. Hence, she gets his phone tracked to save him. Meanwhile, Raj goes away, instructing the goons to keep Shlok with them. However, Raunak comes to the spot with his goons and beats Shlok. He puts Shlok’s life in danger. Soon, Sumeet enters the picture and saves Shlok from the goons after fighting with them.

Will Shlok accept Sumeet as his wife?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

