Mehndi Wala Ghar spoiler: Mauli’s care for Manas angers Rahul

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mehndi Wala Ghar produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Mauli returns home and the family starts taunting her. Mauli’s uncles asks her to leave the house as she is no longer the daughter-in-law of Agrawal family. Mauli gets shocked to learn that the family knows her marriage secret.

Mauli gets emotional and decides to leave the house. However, Janki Maa stops Mauli from leaving and declares that the latter be staying in the house as the daughter-in-law. When Manoj, Ajanta, and Ajay reach the police station, they find Manas in a distressed state and wonder why he hadn’t reached out to them earlier. With regret, Manas reveals that Ashna left him entangled in a debt scheme before fleeing the country. They will get Manas bailed and bring home.

In the coming episode, Mauli takes care of injured Manas. However, Rahul confronts Mauli, forcing her to reconsider her decision with regards for Manas, but Mauli insists on carrying out her responsibilities as a doctor. An annoyed Rahul expresses concern that she is giving Manas another chance despite his previous treachery. Mauli is upset by Rahul’s statements and begs him to go, adding that she does not need his intervention in her life.

Who would Mauli choose herself or family?

The narrative revolves around the Agrawal family residing in Ujjain, specifically at Agrawal Sadan, fondly known as Mehndi Wala Ghar. The show delves into the joys, laughter, and togetherness that define the fabric of a joint family. The ensemble cast includes notable actors such as Shruti Anand, Shehzad Shaikh, Vibha Chibber, Kanwarjit Paintal, Karan Mehra, Ravi Gossain, Rushad Rana, Arpit Kapoor, Aastha Choudhary, Gunn Kansara, Ushma Rathod, Khalida Jan, and Reema Vohra, among others.