Mera Balaam Thanedaar Spoiler: Veer Surprises Bulbul With A Beautiful Gift

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, is ruling hearts with an interesting and dramatic storyline. As seen so far, Drishti (Srishti Singh) makes a smart move and proves that Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary) is not underage in front of Sulakshana (Supriya Shukla). On the other hand, Veer (Shagun Pandey) gets upset because he thinks his relationship with Bulbul is all good and there is no issue, but Bulbul reveals that she is about to leave him and go.

Mera Balaam Thanedaar Ep 64 1st April 2024 Spoiler Update

In the coming episode, viewers witness that Veer brings a surprise gift for Bulbul and gives her. Veer bought a beautiful saree of Bulbul to wear for tonight’s party. Taking a saree as gift from Veer Bulbul becomes happy. Bulbul likes the saree. At night Veer waits for Bulbul to come to the party wearing what he has given her.

Soon Bulbul arrives at the party wher Veer’s brother don’t allow him to see Bulbul however, he builds up anticipation saying that Bulbul is looking very beautiful today. But as soon as Veer turns to see Bulbul, he is surprised.

So, what do you think? Did Bulbul make a mistake again, or is Veer just mesmerized by her beauty? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.