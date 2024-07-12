Mera Balam Thanedaar | On Location | Colors | Upcoming Twist

Colors TV’s popular show, Mera Balam Thanedaar, was produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, and the audience has witnessed major dramas and twists in the past few days. According to the previous, Bulbul’s (Shruti Choudhary) and Veer’s (Shagun Pandey) relationship has been on a toll, continuously facing ups and downs. The distance increased between the two after Bulbul asked Veer not to touch her. However, due to different circumstances, the couple was coming close, but things didn’t end well.

In the surprising turn of events, you will see Bulbul and Veer indulge in a heated argument. Bulbul kept crying and shared that she never wanted to leave him and go, which left Veer surprised. He questions her whether she wants to be with him or not. Bulbul agrees to be with him. Then Veer asked the reason why she kept asking to wait till 7th November. In the heat of the moment, Bulbul goes to reveal the truth, but she stops.

It will be interesting to see whether Bulbul will reveal the truth in front of Veer.

Mera Balam Thanedaar is the story of an underage girl, Bulbul, who gets married to an IPS officer, Veer. After their marriage, the couple faces the ups and downs of life. Bulbul prohibits Veer from getting close to her, which worries him. The show casts Shruti Choudhary and Shagun Pandey in lead roles.