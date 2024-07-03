Mera Balam Thanedaar Serial Twist: Romance Brew Between Bulbul And Veer

Colors TV’s popular show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Sumeet Mittal and Shashi Mittal under the production house Shashi Sumeet Productions, the audience has witnessed major twists in the past few episodes. According to previous episodes, in the surprising turn of events after the major fight between Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary) and Veer (Shagun Pandey), the duo still with each other in marriage, but things are different now, which hurts both of them. Besides the differences, Bulbul and Veer come close to each other due to situations.

In the upcoming episode, you will witness another stance where Bulbul and Veer come close. Veer takes Bulbul to a party held for all police officers who are celebrating something special. During the party function, the host announces a game where couples have to feed their partner without using their hands. Bulbul and Veer participate in the game in a surprising turn of events. Veer very smartly feeds Bulbul the first two things on the plate, bringing them closer. However, the last thing on the plate turns out to be very small, which may result in a kiss, but Veer eats the whole thing and refuses to kiss, saving Bulbul. Veer does not go close to Bulbul as the couple already fought regarding getting close and kissing.

Seeing how Veer and Bulbul will come close amidst the differences will be interesting.

Mera Balam Thanedaar is the story of an underage girl, Bulbul, who gets married to an IPS officer, Veer. After their marriage, the couple faces the ups and downs of life. Bulbul prohibits Veer from getting close to her, which worries him. The show casts Shruti Choudhary and Shagun Pandey in lead roles.