Mera Balam Thanedaar Serial Upcoming Twist: Bulbul Discovers Dr. Jain’s Truth, Slaps Him Confronting

Colors TV’s popular show Mera Balam Thanedaar entertains the audience with interesting twists and turns. Shashi Sumeet Productions produces the show. Dr. Jain becomes conscious as Sulakshana enters the room suddenly. He hides his face, requesting Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary) to remain silent. Bulbul becomes suspicious after seeing Vaani hugging Dr. Jain. She wonders about the connection between Vaani and Dr. Jain. Later, Veer (Shagun Pandey) takes care of Bulbul, creating a wholesome moment.

Episode Number 168 Spoiler, 23rd August 2024

In tonight’s episode, Dr. Jain leaves just before Veer arrives to comfort a crying Vaani. Veer takes care of Vaani and consoles her. Later, Vaani ties Rakhi to Veer and Bulbul and gives them a chocolate gift in combination. Everyone indulges in a wholesome family moment. However, during Rakshabandhan, Bulbul notices Sulakshana’s discomfort when Vaani mentions the doctor. Bulbul wonders about the mystery behind Dr. Jain and Vaani.

Meanwhile, Veer reveals that Vaani was abandoned by a senior she loved after eloping to marry him, leaving her pregnant and heartbroken. Shocked, Bulbul confronts Dr. Jain and slaps him when he begs for a second chance. Bulbul coldly tells him he doesn’t deserve Vaani.

But is there more to the story than BB knows?

