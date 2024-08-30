Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Colors TV's popular show Mera Balam Thanedaar, the audience will see an interesting twist when Drishti returns To disrupt Bulbul and Veer's love life.

Mera Balam Thanedaar, the Colors TV television show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the audience enjoy the dramatic ups and downs in the lives of Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary) and Veer (Shagun Pandey). In the previous episode, Bulbul tests Jain’s commitment by suggesting he elope with Vaani, but Jain insists on taking Vaani and Viyuk with respect. Bulbul reveals it was a test of his suitability for the family, and Jain passes.

Meanwhile, Bulbul’s late-night outing with Vaani raises concerns, but she explains it was to check Janmashtami decorations. Veer remains suspicious of Bulbul’s actions but assures him there’s nothing to hide as she prays for Jain and Vaani’s well-being. The tension builds as Veer scolds Bulbul for taking risks and fasting, yet he shows his trust by wearing a bracelet symbolizing their bond.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that in the Janmashtami sequel, Drishti returns as Vishesh’s wife to disturb Bulbul and Veer. She also comes with the baggage of past actions to take revenge. Varnika is shocked to see Drishti with Vishesh.

On the other hand, Sulakshana is angry with Drishti, and she tries to convince Sulakshana by looking at her eyes, but Sulakshana tells her to get out of the house. Later, Drishti tells Varnika that they will leave together, but Varnika refuses to stay with her as she has a plan to destroy the relationship between Veer and Bulbul.

What trick did Drishti play to Vishesh get ready to marry her this time?

