Mera Balam Thanedaar Serial Upcoming Twist: Vaani Hugs Dr. Jain, Bulbul Shocked

The audience of Mera Balam Thanedaar on Colors TV, produced by Swastik Productions, sees interesting dramas and nail-biting twists in the lives of Veer (Shagun Pandey) and Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary). Veer feels guilty and decides to resign from his IAS officer job. However, after Bulbul makes him understand, Veer rejoins his position. Veer and Bulbul indulge in emotional moments with each other.

In tonight’s episode, Dr. Jain and Veer joke around to lift Bulbul’s spirits when Sulakshana suddenly arrives. This causes Dr. Jain to panic and leave, worrying Bulbul. Sulakshana desperately meets Bulbul and adores her. She expresses her happiness that Bulbul is fine and thanks Dr. Jain for treating Bulbul. In an emotional moment, Sulakshana asks Bulbul to recover soon as the hole doesn’t feel at home without her, and everyone is missing her badly. Bulbul becomes emotional seeing this.

However, on Rakshabandhan, the family visits Bulbul at the hospital. Meanwhile, Veer sends Vayu to have Vaani buy chocolates, and the doctor takes Bulbul for tests. In the meantime, she then spots Vaani hugging Dr. Jain, leaving Bulbul shocked. Just as Veer arrives, Bulbul stays silent at Dr. Jain’s request and distracts Veer before he can see them.

But what is Dr. Jain hiding from the family?

To know more, keep watching ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ at 9:30 pm every Monday to Friday only on COLORS.