Mera Balam Thanedaar Serial Upcoming Twist: Veer Decides To Resign From His Job, Bulbul Upset

Colors TV’s popular show Mera Balam Thanedaar continues to entertain the audience with nail-biting storylines and mind-blowing dramas produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. Veer (Shagun Pandey) very smartly gets Mithi Mai trapped in his plan during the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony. However, as the police take Mithi Mai to the jeep, she grabs a gun from a police officer’s outfit and shoots at Veer, but Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary) comes in between. Bulbul becomes unconscious, and Veer takes her to the hospital and feels guilty about her situation.

In the upcoming episode, Veer patiently waits for Bulbul’s recovery. The doctors initially reveal that Bulbul is struggling for life, and the good news is that Bulbul has finally sustained her injuries. However, Veer hesitates to meet Bulbul. He sends Vardhan to see her. Bulbul tells Vardhan that she is fine and asks him to call Veer.

Veer enters the room and feels guilty about Bulbul’s condition. They both get emotional, where Veer shares his concern about her and also that if anything had happened to her, he could not bear that. Veer reveals that he had decided to resign from his job as he couldn’t save his wife. How would he save the country? Bulbul gets upset with Veer’s decision, and she consoles him. Bulbul encourages Veer that several lives are safe because of him, so he should work for the nation. On Bulbul’s demand, Veer shares that he wants to continue his job.