Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Bulbul completes her first task successfully

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Sulakshana waits for the guests to leave and gets angry at Bulbul. She scolds her for ordering food from outside and also failing in her task. Sulakshana also talks about her upbringing. However, Veer comes to Bulbul’s rescue and reveals that it was him who had ordered the food as the food made by Bulbul was very bad in taste.

Sulakshana punishes Bulbul and decides to train her well to become a good bahu. Later, Bulbul returns her home for pagphera rasam wherein her mother makes her understand to respect her marriage and asks her to not break it. Bulbul respects her mother’s decision and returns home with Veer. Sulakshana gets happy and gifts ancestral jewellery to Bulbul.

In the coming episode, Sulakshana gives her first task to Bulbul. She asks her to cut the onions evenly. Bulbul struggles to cut them even with a blunt knife. Soon, she completes the task but Varnika puts an allegation on Bulbul. She reveals that Bulbul used a chopper to cut the onions. However, Sulakshana learns that Varnika is lying and gives 8 marks to Bulbul after the task which makes the latter happy.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.