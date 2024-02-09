Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Bulbul learns about her real age

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Devendra and Geeta intend to hide or destroy Bulbul’s fake certificate, and as they discuss this, Bulbul arrives and inquires as to what Devendra and Geeta intend to hide from her. Devendra manages to avoid the conversation, and Bulbul has an emotional meeting with Geeta. Bulbul and Geeta discuss Bulbul’s relationship with Veer and his family, and Geeta indirectly attempts to obtain information from Bulbul about their physical proximity before feeling relieved to learn that nothing has occurred.

On the other hand, Veer is assisting Ambar with some housework when he discovers a photo album of Bulbul, which includes a photo in which Bulbul’s body structure and age do not correspond to the calendar year behind her in the photo. Devendra manages to handle the situation while lying about it, which Bulbul discovers and later confronts Geeta about. Geeta is about to tell Bulbul the truth about her age when Devendra appears and informs Bulbul that Divya is there to meet her.

In the coming episode, Bulbul witnesses her mother Geeta being upset. The two go to a temple wherein Bulbul asks Geeta to tell the truth and gives her swear. Geeta tells her that she is not 18 years old and is a minor. Bulbul gets shocked to learn the truth.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.