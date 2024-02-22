Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Bulbul reaches late for puja, gets punished by Sulakshana

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Veer enters her room and witnesses the mess. Soon Bulbul also enters and starts cleaning the mess in the room. Veer helps Bulbul and soon they start having a conversation. Bulbul mistakenly reveals about her aachar business to Veer. Though Bulbul gets scared about Veer’s reaction. However, to her surprise, Veer feels proud of her which makes Bulbul happy.

In the coming episode, Sulakshana announces a Grah Shanti pooja in the house tomorrow at 5:30 a.m., and everyone must be present on time. Later, Bulbul sets up multiple alarms in the bedroom because Veer is not home, and she is unsure if she will be able to wake up on time. Just then, Drishti video calls Bulbul and assures her that she will wake her up so Bulbul can relax. However, Bulbul decides not to sleep the entire night, so she creates a sorry card for Sulakshana and engages in a variety of activities to keep herself entertained.

Veer asks Drishti why she has come here for the pooja, and she replies, saying she is here to help Bulbul with the pooja. Just then, Sulakshana comes there and tells Drishti that she need not give false reasons and allows her to attend the puja. Drishti then tries to enter the house with Veer by coordinating her feet with his. Meanwhile, Vayu calls Bulbul and wakes her up. Everyone prepares for the pooja, and just before the aarti begins Bulbul enters and apologizes for coming in late. However, as a punishment Sulakshana refuses to let Bulbul come for the puja.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.