Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Veer safely brings Drishti out of the house. However, soon, he remembers about Bulbul and gets worried. Veer goes inside the house to save Bulbul. He witnesses Bulbul being trapped and risks his life to get her out of the danger. He reaches Bulbul and the two come close. Later, Bulbul faints and Veer picks her in his arms and safely brings her out of a burning house. Veer and other members try to make Bulbul conscious.

Bulbul wakes up and inquires about her parents. However, Drishti assures her that they are safe. Veer attempts to make Bulbul drink water after she gains consciousness. However, the latter remembers about her nirjala vrat and she refuses to drink water. Veer forces Bulbul and urges her to take care of her health. However, Bulbul refuses to drink water and break her nirjala vrat and worries about the Mahashivratri puja.

In the coming episode, Bulbul and Veer reach the temple on time and perform Mahaabhishek puja on Mahashivratri. Sulakshana and other family members also reach and gets worried witnesses Bulbul and Veer’s condition. Bulbul reveals about the fire accident and apologizes to her mother-in-law. Later, she brings Drishti to her house and asks her to stay with them. Drishti gets happy and yet again plan to bring trouble in Bulbul’s life.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.