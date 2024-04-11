Mera Balam Thanedaar Spoiler: Sulakshana Throws Bulbul Out Of Her House, Drishti Becomes Happy

The Colors TV television show Mera Balam Thanedaar is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show rules hearts with an interesting and dramatic storyline. According to the plot, Drishti makes Bulbul feel that Sulakshana knows about her pregnancy truth. But it was just a plan by Drishti to portray Bulbul negatively in front of Sulakshana. Soon, Sulakshana questions Bulbul about her relationship with Veer and why she hasn’t been physical with him.

Mera Balam Thanedaar Ep 72 11th April 2024 Spoiler

In tonight’s episode, viewers will see that Bulbul couldn’t reveal the reason behind her not going close to Veer, and she says she can’t say that she is underage. Getting no answer from Bulbul, Sulakshana decides to remove her from the house. But as soon as she comes to the door, Vardhan comes in front.

Vardhan advises Sulakshana to reconsider his approach towards Bulbul, stressing her role as a daughter-in-law. However, Bulbul leaves to complete her Gangaur ritual alone. Meanwhile, Bulbul overhears a conversation in the temple, sparking an idea. Later, Ratan approaches Bulbul, unaware of Veer’s presence, leading to a dramatic encounter between them.

Will Sulakshan listen to Vardhan’s counsel?