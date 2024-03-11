Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Veer and Bulbul get romantic while making Kachori

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Veer stops his mother Sulakshana from matching the kundali and his father also supports him. He asks Bulbul to throw away the kundali. Bulbul’s mother feels relaxed and decides to leave along with Drishti. Bulbul’s mother bids her adieu and meanwhile, Drishti tries to reveal Bulbul’s age secret to Veer. However, he gets angry at her as it was Drishti who got the kundali in the house.

Veer witnesses Bulbul a little upset and decides to take her for a movie. Later, Sulakshana asks Bulbul to keep nirjala vrat for Mahashivratri. Though Veer doesn’t want Bulbul to keep the fast but Bulbul agrees to Sulakshana’s order. Hence, to support Bulbul, Veer also fast along with her. However, this comes into picture when Veer refuses to have breakfast.

In the coming episode, Bulbul was given a task to cut onions and she successfully completes it. When she witnesses the onions getting waste, she comes up with an idea to make onion kachoris. Hence, Veer comes to help her in making the kachori. While, she makes a few mistake, Veer corrects her. Amidst making onion kachoris, Veer and Bulbul get romantic.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.