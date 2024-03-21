Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Veer saves Drishti from fire accident, worries for Bulbul

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Veer and Bulbul sit for Mahashivratri puja as a couple. Soon, Sulakshana mentions to the duo that it is a very special puja and the couple has to sit till it is not over for their better future. While Veer and Bulbul perform the puja, Drishti calls Bulbul and informs her about the house being set on fire. Bulbul gets scared and leaves the puja and goes.

Veer and Sulakshana get shocked. However, it is Drishti’s plan to ruins Bulbul and Veer’s Mahashivratri puja. Veer also leave behind Bulbul to understand her sudden exit. Meanwhile, Sulakshana gets angry at Bulbul for leaving the Mahashivratri puja. Varnika adds fuel to the fire by showing a video of Bulbul and Veer wherein Veer is giving balloons to Bulbul. She mentions because of their romance; Bulbul has left the puja incomplete. Sulakshana gets annoyed and waits for Bulbul to arrive home.

In the coming episode, Veer and Bulbul reach the latter house and see it burning. Bulbul gets emotional and jumps inside to save her sister. Veer also follows Bulbul. They both try to look out for Drishti. Veer manages to find Drishti and risks his life to save her. Veer safely brings Drishti out of the house. However, soon, he remembers about Bulbul and gets worried.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.