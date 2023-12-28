Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani Episode 787 Spoiler: Gopala And Jeet’s Truth Come In Front Of Krishna

In Dangal TV’s popular show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, audiences are witnessing intense drama with a gripping storyline. You will see that Gopala plans a surprise for Jeet, decorates the room romantically, and hides behind the door. Soon, Krishna comes into the room along with Jeet, which leaves Gopala in shock. But Krishna becomes happy after witnessing this surprise and hugs him. Jeet asks Gopala to go from there, but she chooses to hide in the cupboard.

Soon, Jeet enjoys a romantic time with Krishna on the bed, which triggers Gopala, and she comes out of the cupboard and asks Krishna to go from there. She asks the reason, and Gopala reveals that Jeet is her husband, which leaves Krishna in shock, and she slaps Gopala. But before Krishna can Gopala again, Jeet stops her, and soon, his father calls him to this. Jeet says he can’t live without his family, so Gopala has to understand. But it turns out to be Gopala’s dream.

Later, Jeet calls him in real, and Krishna answers the call and shares about the surprise from Jeet. At the same time, Jeet asks Gopala to leave and takes Krishna to see the view from the window. However, Gopala falls while going out, but somehow, she manages to get out of the room.

