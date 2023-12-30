Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani Episode 789 Spoiler: Krishna Gets Trapped In Fire, Gopala And Jeet Dance Together

In Dangal TV’s popular show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, you will see that Krishna comes to the part where Jeet and Gopala are already enjoying themselves. Krishna bumps into Jeet, which leaves her in shock. She also asks him the reason for being here; to this, Jeet reveals that he finished his work soon and came to see her here. Krishna becomes happy, and she plans to feed Jeet with Prashad, where Gopala plans to throw Krishna aside from her path.

Later, Krishna comes to the dance party and feeds Jeet with Prashad, but a waiter pushes her, and it falls on the ground, which makes Krishna sob. Then Jeet asks Krishna to get changed while Krishna goes to the room, and Gopala locks the door. Soon, the party starts, and Jeet and Gopala show their chemistry through their couple dance, and a romantic moment is created.

On the other hand, Krishna gets ready to leave for the party but finds herself locked, and soon, due to a short circuit, fire catches all the place. She tries to come out, but eventually, she bumps into another room where she finds a photo that seems familiar to her, but due to fire, she can’t see it. Soon, Krishna leaves the room while the host announces that the hotel has caught fire, and amidst the stampede, Jeet and Gopala are also apart. When Krishna comes out, she finds someone locked in a room, so she tries to help them. On the other hand, Jeet finds Gopala and then wonders about Krishna.

What will happen next? Drop your views in the comments box below.