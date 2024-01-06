Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani Episode 796 Spoiler: Krishna Finds Jeet’s Truth

In Dangal TV’s popular show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, viewers are witnessing intense drama. Now, you will see that Krishna and Gopala dance together and give each other tough competition. Gopala falls while dancing, and Jeet saves her. This results in Krishna winning, but she notices Jeet and runs towards him but can’t find him.

On the other hand, Gauri’s husband takes revenge by putting a bunch of rats in her room. Somehow, she manages to come out of the room and goes into the hall. Later, Jeet calls Krishna and says that he will be late, which makes Krishna feel relieved and also clears her doubt. As soon as Krishna enters the house, she witnesses rats everywhere. At the same time, Jeet steps on the cylinder pipe, which breaks. Krishna also finds a gas leak and asks everyone to leave. Then Krishna tried to fix the cylinder, but she couldn’t.

While Gopala leaves with Jeet and in the wah, Jeet takes out his headgear and mustache, which Krishna sees from behind. Krishna feels hurt, and she gets to know that Jeet has cheated her. Soon, the cylinder blasts, and while everyone worries for Krishna, she comes out surrounded by fire. Jeet takes a blanket and saves Krishna, but before she says anything, she becomes unconscious.

How will Krishna react after knowing this truth? Drop your views in the comments box.