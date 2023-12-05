Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani Full Ep 763: Jeet Gets Trapped In Gauri’s New Plan

In Dangal TV‘s famous show, Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, viewers witness a gripping storyline. Now, the viewers will get to see Krishna and Gopala perform Chhath Puja happily while Pandit Ji asks everyone to put Sindoor in their heads. Krishna excitedly puts Sindoor while Gopala wonders what she can do as she forgot to bring Sindoor, so she thinks to borrow from Krishna.

On the other hand, when Krishna opens her eyes, she notices that her sindoor quantity is less, and this worries her. Krishna looks for who could have taken her Sindoor, and then she finds Gopala and asks her the reason behind her presence over here. Gopala unveils her truth and says that she is also married, so she has come here, but she forgot to bring Sindoor and took it from Krishna’s box. Krishna explains to Gopala that it is wrong to take from others.

But Gauri can’t see this all, plans a new game, and pushes Jeet inside the lake. Also, Gauri shouts for help. Hearing this, Krishna didn’t wait for a second and jumped inside the lake and got Jeet out of the water safely while Gopala kept watching all these things. In the end, Jeet wonders whom to choose between Krishna and Gopala and feels helpless.

Who do you think Jeet will choose between Krishna and Gopala? Drop your views in the comments box below.