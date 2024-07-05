Nath – Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani Upcoming Twist: The Show Takes A Leap, Krishna Will Remain Stuck In Pakistan

The popular Dangal Channel serial Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani features an amazing dramatic entry in which Jeet mourns Krishna’s death and recalls previous memories. At the same time, Shiva is adamant about meeting Krishna, and Gauri tries to control him. When Shiv sees Krishna’s dead body, he becomes unconscious, due to which Gauri brings him to the hospital. He also insists on meeting Krishna at the hospital, which makes Gauri cry. On the other hand, Jeet is depressed because he feels alone and breaks down.

However, the story is about to take a turn because Krishna is not dead; she is alive. Yes! The show’s story will begin in Baluchistan, Pakistan, when Krishna finds herself in an entirely new circumstance. She is unable to understand anything and wants to meet her husband and children. Let us inform you that the program is about to take a big leap, and the audience will experience some incredible drama.

The show is building up to a highly anticipated moment-when Jeet will receive the news that Krishna is alive. This revelation is sure to be a game-changer in the story of Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani.

