Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: Protima gets emotional during Neerja's Haldi

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Protima getting teary-eyed during the Haldi ceremony of her daughter. Neerja. Read here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Jul,2023 15:42:38
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: Protima gets emotional during Neerja's Haldi 838547

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions will now see the Bagchi family and Sonagachi readying for Neerja’s wedding with Abeer. As we know, Didun (Kamya Punjabi) met the Bagchi family members and was stunned seeing their lavish lifestyle. On the other hand, Munmun wanted to check on Neerja and took Abeer (Rajveer Singh) along to the place where she lives. As we wrote, Neerja (Aastha Sharma) came to stop Abeer from fighting, from the lanes of Sonagachi and this stunned Munmun. But soon, Munmun got arrested and was taken to the police station.

The coming episode will see the Haldi ceremony of Neerja happening in Sonagachi. It will be a beautiful ambience set up by Didun where she will ask Protima, the mother to put Haldi on Neerja first. Protima will have an emotional moment as she will go near her daughter and will apply mehendi on her.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

Srividya Rajesh

