Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer falls into water; Neerja jumps to save him

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Babban (Satya Tiwari) doing all that it takes to get Neerja (Aastha Sharma) for himself. We saw him trying to shoot Neerja, without knowing her identity. From then onwards, he has changed his plan and wants Neerja for himself.

We saw Babban entering the room of Abeer and Neerja with his face covered. He tried to get close with Neerja, but when he heard Abeer (Rajveer Singh) banging on the door, he escaped from the window.

Now, the coming episode will see Kaushik and Munmum luring Abeer and Neerja to go for a boating fun time. Babban will be the person rowing the boat and he will have his face covered under his kerchief. Abeer will have a fun time with Neerja on the boat, and he will get up to click her pictures. Babban will use this opportunity and wade the boat towards the side which will make Abeer lose balance and fall. Neerja will panic and will ask the rower to jump into the water and save Abeer. However, Babban will come closer to Neerja and will reveal his identity.

Neerja will get scared, and will jump into the water herself. But both Abeer and Neerja will not know how to swim which will put their lives in danger.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap, with Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.