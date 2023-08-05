ADVERTISEMENT
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets aggressive

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Abeer getting all the more aggressive when Pishima will not consent Neerja to do the Bou Bath ritual.

05 Aug,2023 17:25:32
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) spending his first night with Neerja (Aastha Sharma) romantically. He danced with her, fed her food and also fell asleep on her lap. The next day, we wrote about Abeer getting a priceless gift for Neerja. He put a diamond necklace around her neck. Munmun and Pishima took it otherwise and found fault in Neerja having enticed Abeer to give it to her. Munmun was about to remove the necklace when Abeer stopped them.

Now, the focus is on the Bou Bhat ritual where the newlywed bride enters the kitchen of her new house to prepare a sweet dish and serve it to all in the house. Abeer recollected the Bou Bath that his Boudi had, and will soon demand Pishima to have one for his Trisha. As we know, Pishimaa has stopped Neerja from going into the kitchen.

Now, Abeer will ask for the ritual to happen, but Pishimaa will not give permission for the same. Abeer will get aggressive and will be seen hitting the cook of the house with a ball, thinking he is stopping Neerja from cooking. Neerja will be shocked to see Abeer getting aggressive.

Will Pishima give permission for Neerja to cook?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap, with Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

 

