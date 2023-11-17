Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer to get Didun arrested?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) not liking the fact that Neerja (Aastha Sharma) is being ridiculed to be one from Sonagachi. Abeer is hellbent on knowing the truth. We wrote about him leaving no stone unturned in rescuing Neerja and looking for more facts.

The coming episode will see a showdown of Abeer with Didun (Kamya Punjabi). As we know, Neerja and Protima have met in jail. Neerja has confided in her mother that she loves Abeer. Protima is heartbroken to see her daughter in jail.

We will now see Abeer looking for the culprit and will unearth Didun’s misdeeds. In order to save Neerja, Abeer will make all efforts to get Didun arrested for her crime.

It will be interesting to see if Abeer is able to realize that he is in love with Neerja in this process.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 129 16th November Written Episode Update

Protima was shocked to see Neerja in jail. The two of them were put in the same lockup and the mother and daughter had an emotional talk.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.