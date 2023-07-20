ADVERTISEMENT
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer's family think of bringing Neerja into their son's life

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see the doctor suggesting to the Bagchi family to get the girl into Abeer's life, whom he considers as Trisha.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Jul,2023 17:15:57
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) coming into the life of Neerja (Aastha Sharma). As we know, Neerja was perplexed to know about her plight from her mother, and that her mother has no say in whatever is happening in her life. Didun (Kamya Punjabi) has decided that Neerja’s bid will happen soon. At this juncture, Neerja and Abeer have met. Abeer who is love-lost, thinks that Neerja is his girlfriend, Trisha. He wants to stay with her, but his father forcefully brings him back home.

At home, the doctor tested Abeer and wondered how Abeer saw Trisha in a different girl.

The coming episode will see the doctor suggesting to the Bagchi family that they need to bring the same girl into Abeer’s life for him to be normal. The family will see Abeer being desperate to be with Trisha. Hence they will decide to meet the girl and get her into Abeer’s life.

Will this be a life-changing moment for Neerja?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

Srividya Rajesh

