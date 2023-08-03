Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer's romantic first night with Neerja

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen exciting drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) and Neerja’s (Aastha Sharma) wedding happening. For Abeer, Neerja is his lover, Trisha. He is very protective towards her and loves her a lot. Even while Neerja gets into this fake marriage, she is bound by a lot of rules. We wrote about Pishima ordering Neerja to never enter the kitchen, or temple in the house and also not to get close to Abeer. However, Bijoy has assured Neerja of a safe stay in the house.

The coming episode of Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan will focus on the first night of Abeer and Neerja. Abeer who is a total romantic, will give a grand entry to Neerja by getting flowers showered on her near the door. Also, he will be seen dancing with her on his first night. Neerja will also go hand in hand with him, in order to keep him peaceful. Abeer will talk romantically with Neerja and will also talk about him making all the decorations in the room by himself. He will also be seen feeding her the special food.

The coming episode will also see Abeer dozing off on Neerja’s lap, and will be peaceful after getting his wife and lover.

How will Neerja’s first day in the house be?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

