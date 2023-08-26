Television | Spoilers

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Babban plans to kidnap Neerja

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Babban changing his plan and now trying to kidnap Neerja. Read this here.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Kaushik hiring Babban (Satya Tiwari) to shoot Neerja (Aastha Sharma) and kill her. However, as we wrote, Babban saw the identity of his target and was shocked to notice that it was Neerja. Abeer (Rajveer Singh) and Neerja found out that there was a threat looming large on them. Abeer took Neerja to a spot of safety.

The four of them have checked into a hotel in Puri. However, we saw Babban entering the hotel premises in the disguise of a waiter. His motive now is to kidnap Neerja and take her away.

The coming episode will deal with this constant fear troubling Neerja. She will feel as though she is being watched. She will get tense the moment Abeer will go out of her sight. She will feel that Abeer’s life is in danger and she will try to be with him.

Babban will have a plan ready to kidnap Neerja and take her away.

Will Neerja see Babban? Will Abeer save Neerja?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap, with Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

