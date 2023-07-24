Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Bijoy decides to get Abeer and Neerja married

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen Neerja (Aastha Sharma) having no fallout option but to get trapped either in Didun’s scheme of things or choosing to marry Babban (Satya Tiwari). We wrote about how Neerja will see her mother desiring to sell her organs, get money and take her out of Didun’s (Kamya Punjabi) den. Hence, Neerja decided to marry Babban, so that she can avert getting sold off by Didun for money.

We saw how Abeer’s (Rajveer Singh) aggression has brought him to a problem situation. Kaushik demanded that Abeer be sent to a mental asylum. Pishi Maa had no option but to accept to it.

With a heavy heart, Bagchi family will send Abeer to the asylum. Bijoy will be with Abeer in the ambulance when Abeer will run out of the ambulance. He will go to the place where Didun will be selling Neerja. He will get into a fight, protect Neerja and will stop the bid from happening.

This will trigger the fact that Neerja can surely be a mode for Abeer to get better. Bijoy (Ayub Khan) will decide to hide the fact that Neerja is from Sonagachi, and will want to get Abeer married to Neerja.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir's Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother's struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

