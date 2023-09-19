Television | Spoilers

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Didun exposing before the Bagchi the real identity of Neerja. What will happen now?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen a big turnaround happening for the Bagchis with the recovery of Abeer Bagchi (Rajveer Singh). However, Protima and Neerja (Aastha Sharma) have not told this to Didun (Kamya Punjabi). Their plan is to secure Neerja’s future by keeping it a secret.

We saw how Abeer’s decision brought Neerja back to the Bagchi house for Ganesh Chaturthi. We saw how Neerja motivated Abeer to handle his responsibilities. Abeer was seen expressing his impressive ideas before the client and thus bagging the big deal which made Bijoy very happy.

The episode also saw Abeer at his best as he welcomed the Bappa home and commenced the festival at the Bagchi house with a wonderful dance performance and aarti. We also wrote about Didun getting to know about Abeer getting alright in health.

The coming episode will see Didun understanding the fact that Protima and Neerja have hidden this big a development from her. She will barge in to meet Neerja and will be seen dragging her. The Bagchis will be stunned when Didun will reveal that with Abeer getting alright, the duty of Neerja is over and that she will now return to her rightful place, that is Sonagachi. This will shock Pishimaa, Abeer and others in the home.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 71 18th September Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.