Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Didun gets floored on seeing the grandeur at Bagchi house

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen exciting drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) coming in as Neerja’s (Aastha Sharma) saviour when she was made to go through the bid by Didun (Kamya Punjabi). We saw how Protima (Sneha Wagh) stopped the bid by telling Didun that she will give the biggest pay for Neerja. She will introduce Bijoy to Didun who will promise to pay 25 lakhs for the girl. Protima will be told about Abeer’s condition by Bijoy. They would have gotten into an agreement marriage deal wherein Neerja will be required to stay with Abeer so that he can get cured.

Now the coming episode will see Didun being asked by Bijoy (Ayub Khan) to take her to his house. Bijoy has lied to Pishi Maa that Neerja is an orphan who has grown up in the orphanage. Now, Bijoy will want Protima to come to his house as the orphanage head. But Didun will stop Protima and will go with Bijoy instead to the Bagchi house. At the Bagchi house, Didun will see the grandeur and luxury and will get floored. She will decide to extract more money in return for Neerja so that she can take the maximum amount of money from the family.

Will Bijoy be able to handle Didun? Will Abeer and Neerja’s wedding happen?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

