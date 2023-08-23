Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Kaushik plans an attack on Neerja

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Neerja (Aastha Sharma) being pushed into a trap by Munmun (Aayushi Bhave Tilak). As we know, Neerja was pushed into a store room which was dark. Her drink was spiked too which caused her stomach ache. Neerja who has this fear of darkness from childhood, struggled and cried for help. We saw how Abeer (Rajveer Singh) heard her pleas and rescued her. He not only helped her fight her fear but also took care of her by nursing her and putting her to bed.

The coming episodes will see Kaushik (Abhishek Rawat) putting his plan into execution. We know that he has hired Babban (Satya Tiwari) to kill Neerja. Kaushik will plan an outing to a jungle spot along with Abeer and Neerja. Munmun and Kaushik will lay this trap so that Babban can kill Neerja.

In the jungle, Babban will be waiting to shoot at Neerja. However, Babban is not aware of the fact that he has taken money to kill Neerja, the same person he loves.

Can Abeer save her life for the second time?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap, with Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.