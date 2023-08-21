Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Kaushik strikes a deal with Babban

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen seeing exciting drama with the Bagchi family doing the Mahadev Puja for the well-being of Abeer (Rajveer Singh). We saw how Munmun (Ayushi Bhave Tilak) causes big drama during the puja by throwing a blame game at Neerja (Aastha Sharma). All of it resulted in Neerja being the third lady to sit for the puja.

We saw how Pishima, Maushumi and Neerja sat for the puja. Bijoy disliked the fact that Neerja, sat for the puja, and was angry seeing the sight.

The coming episode will see Kaushik (Abhishek Rawat) striking a deal with Babban (Satya Tiwari) to harm Neerja. However, Babban will not be aware of the fact that Neerja lives in the same house and that he has taken the deal of harming the girl he loves. On the other hand, Kaushik will be unaware of the fact that Babban knows Neerja.

Babban and Kaushik will talk about the money deal after which Kaushik will promise to give him that. However, Sarthak will see Kaushik talking to a stranger and will look at the man. He will have the wedding picture frame of Abeer and Neerja, but Babban will fail to see the picture.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap, with Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.