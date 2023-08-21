ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Kaushik strikes a deal with Babban

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Kaushik hiring Babban for an important task, that to harm Neerja. They will be seen striking a deal.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Aug,2023 16:05:01
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Kaushik strikes a deal with Babban 844576

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen seeing exciting drama with the Bagchi family doing the Mahadev Puja for the well-being of Abeer (Rajveer Singh). We saw how Munmun (Ayushi Bhave Tilak) causes big drama during the puja by throwing a blame game at Neerja (Aastha Sharma). All of it resulted in Neerja being the third lady to sit for the puja.

We saw how Pishima, Maushumi and Neerja sat for the puja. Bijoy disliked the fact that Neerja, sat for the puja, and was angry seeing the sight.

The coming episode will see Kaushik (Abhishek Rawat) striking a deal with Babban (Satya Tiwari) to harm Neerja. However, Babban will not be aware of the fact that Neerja lives in the same house and that he has taken the deal of harming the girl he loves. On the other hand, Kaushik will be unaware of the fact that Babban knows Neerja.

Babban and Kaushik will talk about the money deal after which Kaushik will promise to give him that. However, Sarthak will see Kaushik talking to a stranger and will look at the man. He will have the wedding picture frame of Abeer and Neerja, but Babban will fail to see the picture.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap, with Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad offers his prayers 844097
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Munmun blames Neerja
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer inflicts punishment on himself 843799
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer inflicts punishment on himself
I will do my best to justify the character of Payal in Suhaagan: Sakshi Sharma 843776
I will do my best to justify the character of Payal in Suhaagan: Sakshi Sharma
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi enters Mehta house as Jahaan’s wife 843724
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi enters Mehta house as Jahaan’s wife
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: OMG!! Abeer fails to recognize Neerja? 843491
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: OMG!! Abeer fails to recognize Neerja?
Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly believes Elahi to be Jahaan's wife 843420
Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly believes Elahi to be Jahaan’s wife
Latest Stories
Prashanth Neel's Surprise Move - Hombale Films Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Post Production Shifts to Village in Karnataka to maintain secrecy; Trailer Set for September 844635
Prashanth Neel’s Surprise Move – Hombale Films Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Post Production Shifts to Village in Karnataka to maintain secrecy; Trailer Set for September
Mouni Roy Stuns In Black Silk Saree, Disha Patani Reacts 844584
Mouni Roy Stuns In Black Silk Saree, Disha Patani Reacts
Dheeraj Dhoopar Celebrates The First Birthday of His Son Zayn In Style; Check Here 844613
Dheeraj Dhoopar Celebrates The First Birthday of His Son Zayn In Style; Check Here
Udaariyaan spoiler: 844596
Udaariyaan spoiler: Alia breaks down as Canada dream shatters
My character of Shreya in Shravani has a wide range of scope to perform: Simran Sharma 844593
My character of Shreya in Shravani has a wide range of scope to perform: Simran Sharma
Exclusive: Anuj Sharmma to feature in Rrahul Mevawala's series Forever 844591
Exclusive: Anuj Sharmma to feature in Rrahul Mevawala’s series Forever
Read Latest News