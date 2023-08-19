ADVERTISEMENT
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Munmun blames Neerja

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Munmun throwing a big blame on Neerja. How will Neerja get out of it? Read here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Aug,2023 14:02:14
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) getting too close to Neerja (Aastha Sharma). His continuous showering of love on Neerja has in fact melted Neerja’s heart so much that she has also developed feelings for him.

We saw how Abeer hurt himself when Neerja went out of his sight. He was seen running on the road and was almost about to come in contact with a heavy vehicle.

The coming episode will see the Bagchi family kickstarting their Mahadev Puja wherein they will call a Sant to take care of the proceedings of the Puja. Pishimaa would have advised Munmun and Abeer’s mother to fast and sit for the puja. However, she would have told Maushumi to see to it that Neerja does not come down for the puja.

However, just before the start of the puja, Munmun (Ayushi Bhave Tilak) will create a big scene and will point out at Neerja for a big fault. She will tell Pishima that Neerja was about to get her caught by telling that Munmun has broken her fast. Munmum will categorically tell Pishima that Neerja wanted to frame her for eating. Munmun will throw the blame at Neerja and will question her too.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap, with Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

Srividya Rajesh

Read Latest News