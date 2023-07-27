ADVERTISEMENT
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Munmun gets to know Neerja's secret?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Munmun getting to know about Neerja belonging from Sonagachi. Will she reveal this truth?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Jul,2023 15:18:44
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Munmun gets to know Neerja's secret? 837961

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Pishimaa agreeing to resurrect the love life of Abeer (Rajveer Singh). We saw the emotional sequence between Pishima and Abeer where Abeer talked about him being pained in love and not understanding why Pishima cannot see his state. Pishima got emotional and gave consent for Abeer’s marriage. We have written about Didun (Kamya Punjabi) coming with Bijoy instead of Protima. Didun who will reach the Bagchi house will be stunned to see their lavish lifestyle and the kind of wealth they have.

The coming episode will also see Munmun’s (Aayushi Bhave Tilak) plan to find out more about the girl. As we know, Kaushik (Abhishek Rawat) and Munmun have worked out a plan to find out more about the girl marrying Abeer. Munmun will go with Abeer on the pretext of seeing her. Abeer will get into Sonagachi and will have a fight with a person when Neerja (Aastha Sharma) will see him and come running towards Abeer.

Munmun will be shocked to see the girl coming from the lanes of Sonagachi.

Will she tell Pishima about it?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

