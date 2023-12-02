Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja to not be accepted in the Bagchi house

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen the death of Protima (Sneha Wagh) shatter Neerja (Aastha Sharma) from within. Protima was the only support system for Neerja and life without her mother was going to be tough for Neerja. We wrote about how Didun wanted to take Neerja back to Sonagachi. However, Abeer (Rajveer Singh) arrived at the right time, to stop it. Abeer declared that he was marrying Neerja and put sindoor on her hairline.

The coming episode will see Abeer taking Neerja to his house. However, the Bagchi family will be shocked to see that Abeer has married Neerja. Abeer will insist to bring Neerja in, but the family will be very much unhappy with Abeer’s move.

The Bagchi family will not allow Neeja to come in as the daughter-in-law of the house. Abeer will protest and threaten to walk out of the house, but his family will not want him to leave the house.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 144 1st December Written Episode Update

Neerja was heartbroken by the death of Protima. She sang a lullaby for her dead mother.

Will Abeer move out of his house along with Neerja?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.