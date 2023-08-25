Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: OMG!! Babban gets to know about Neerja at shoot spot

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) and Neerja (Aastha Sharma) going to Puri along with Kaushik (Abhishek Rawat) and Munmun (Ayushi Bhave Tilak). As we know, Kaushik has hired Babban (Satya Tiwari) to harm Neerja and kill her.

Abeer and Neerja have left the house. Pishima has asked Abeer to take care of himself. Abeer is happy as he is going out with Neerja. Neerja is confident of curing Abeer even further at Puri.

At this juncture, the coming episode will see Kaushik stopping the car on the way, at a roadside Dhaba to eat something. This will be part of his plan and he will ask Babban to use this opportunity to kill Neerja. Abeer and Kaushik will go out to buy eatables for their wives, while Neerja and Munmun will opt to sit in the car. Soon, as part of the plan, a lady will come crying to Neerja and will ask her to search for her son who has gone missing. Neerja will get out of the car and will run to the jungle spot where Babban will be ready to take his aim at Neerja.

The coming episode will see a high point as Babban will get to know that he is aiming at Neerja, who is very dear to him. As we know, Babban loves Neerja and dreams of marrying her one day. It will be interesting to see if Babban gets to know the truth before shooting Neerja or after shooting her.

What will Babban do now?

