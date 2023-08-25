ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: OMG!! Babban gets to know about Neerja at shoot spot

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced Sunshine Productions will see Babban getting to know that he has taken money to shoot at Neerja. What will happen next?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
25 Aug,2023 12:20:41
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: OMG!! Babban gets to know about Neerja at shoot spot 845561

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) and Neerja (Aastha Sharma) going to Puri along with Kaushik (Abhishek Rawat) and Munmun (Ayushi Bhave Tilak). As we know, Kaushik has hired Babban (Satya Tiwari) to harm Neerja and kill her.

Abeer and Neerja have left the house. Pishima has asked Abeer to take care of himself. Abeer is happy as he is going out with Neerja. Neerja is confident of curing Abeer even further at Puri.

At this juncture, the coming episode will see Kaushik stopping the car on the way, at a roadside Dhaba to eat something. This will be part of his plan and he will ask Babban to use this opportunity to kill Neerja. Abeer and Kaushik will go out to buy eatables for their wives, while Neerja and Munmun will opt to sit in the car. Soon, as part of the plan, a lady will come crying to Neerja and will ask her to search for her son who has gone missing. Neerja will get out of the car and will run to the jungle spot where Babban will be ready to take his aim at Neerja.

The coming episode will see a high point as Babban will get to know that he is aiming at Neerja, who is very dear to him. As we know, Babban loves Neerja and dreams of marrying her one day. It will be interesting to see if Babban gets to know the truth before shooting Neerja or after shooting her.

What will Babban do now?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap, with Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly questions Jahaan about his relationship with Elahi 845559
Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly questions Jahaan about his relationship with Elahi
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan learns about Jahaan being Sultan 845354
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan learns about Jahaan being Sultan
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Babban shoots at Neerja 845294
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Babban shoots at Neerja
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Kaushik plans an attack on Neerja 844900
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Kaushik plans an attack on Neerja
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan decides to touch Jordan's feet for his mother’s sake 844888
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan decides to touch Jordan’s feet for his mother’s sake
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja trapped in a dark room 844771
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja trapped in a dark room
Latest Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi prepares to welcome Lakshmi home 845570
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi prepares to welcome Lakshmi home
Our show Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai is going to be a hit for sure: Shweta Malik 845555
Our show Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai is going to be a hit for sure: Shweta Malik
Exclusive: Mirzapur fame Aasif Khan joins the cast of Saurabh Tewari's upcoming web series 845556
Exclusive: Mirzapur fame Aasif Khan joins the cast of Saurabh Tewari’s upcoming web series
Dino James pays a pawfect tribute to his late dog on COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 845551
Dino James pays a pawfect tribute to his late dog on COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Exclusive: Child actor Gantavya Sharma to feature in Imlie post-leap 845534
Exclusive: Child actor Gantavya Sharma to feature in Imlie post-leap
Bray Wyatt's Journey: Remembering wrestling icon's legacy 845529
Bray Wyatt’s Journey: Remembering wrestling icon’s legacy
Read Latest News