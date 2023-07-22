Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: OMG!! Neerja agrees to marry Babban

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama that threatens to change the life of Neerja (Aastha Sharma). Didun (Kamya Punjabi) is hellbent on having the bid of Neerja so that she can rake a big money out of her and sell her off. However, Babban (Satya Tiwari) is in love with Neerja and wants to marry her. Amidst all this, Abeer (Rajveer Singh) feels that he has got his lost love Trisha in Neerja.

As we know, Abeer met Neerja outside the conference room where he asked her not to go. However, Neerja was scared about Babban and ran away from him. Neerja before leaving, asked Bijoy (Ayub Khan) to help her, but did not mention the kind of favour she wants.

The coming episode will see high drama. Bijoy’s dreams of bringing Neerja into the life of Abeer will get shattered as he will get to know about the girl’s connection to Sonagachi. Meanwhile, Protima will decide to pay the dues of Didun and not let the bid happen. Protima will decide to sell her organs for money so that she can repay Didun.

All of this will prompt Neerja to decide that Babban is a far better choice than the bid the Didun wants to subject her to.

So Neerja will be seen giving her consent to marry Babban.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother's struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

