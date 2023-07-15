Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Protima faces a new problem

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen the lone struggle of Protima (Sneha Wagh) in keeping her daughter away from the bad ambience of the place she lives in, Sonagachi. As we know, Didun (Kamya Punjabi) and Protima have struck a deal, wherein Didun will not interfere with Protima’s upbringing of Neerja till the time she completes 21 years. However, when Neerja turns 21, it will be Didun who will take a call on her future. Meanwhile, Protima wants to make Neerja educated. She gets her admission to a school and also does all that she can to make her studies bright.

However, Protima was recently shocked to see Neerja dancing gracefully before Didun and the entire clan. Protima got so very upset with Neerja for dancing. However, Didun realized that Neerja will be the shining glory of the future in Sonagachi.

The coming epsiode will see Protima face another problem. There will be a deal struck by Didun where a kid will be needed by a party. Didun will ask Neerja whether she wants to go, to which Neerja will agree. Didun will send her off with the party.

Protima will get to know that Neerja is nowhere to be found. She will question Didun who will tell her that she has sold off Neerja.

What will Protima do now?

