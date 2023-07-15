ADVERTISEMENT
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Protima faces a new problem

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Protima facing a new problem with Didun telling her that she has sold off Neerja.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 Jul,2023 14:10:32
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen the lone struggle of Protima (Sneha Wagh) in keeping her daughter away from the bad ambience of the place she lives in, Sonagachi. As we know, Didun (Kamya Punjabi) and Protima have struck a deal, wherein Didun will not interfere with Protima’s upbringing of Neerja till the time she completes 21 years. However, when Neerja turns 21, it will be Didun who will take a call on her future. Meanwhile, Protima wants to make Neerja educated. She gets her admission to a school and also does all that she can to make her studies bright.

However, Protima was recently shocked to see Neerja dancing gracefully before Didun and the entire clan. Protima got so very upset with Neerja for dancing. However, Didun realized that Neerja will be the shining glory of the future in Sonagachi.

The coming epsiode will see Protima face another problem. There will be a deal struck by Didun where a kid will be needed by a party. Didun will ask Neerja whether she wants to go, to which Neerja will agree. Didun will send her off with the party.

Protima will get to know that Neerja is nowhere to be found. She will question Didun who will tell her that she has sold off Neerja.

What will Protima do now?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

