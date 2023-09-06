Television | Spoilers

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin will see Dhawal making a huge promise to Amresh of getting Natasha's signature on the Pandya Store selling papers soon.

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) and Dhawal’s (Rohit Chandel) wedding happening amidst a lot of drama. As we know, Dhawal has told his brother Amresh (Ankur Nayyar) that he has got the papers signed for Pandya Store’s sale to Makwanas. However, soon, Amresh will get to know that the signatures have not yet happened.

The coming episode will see Natasha’s gruhpravesh happening amidst major drama with a lot of obstacles being created deliberately by Amba Makwana. Natasha will wonder what is wrong and why this is happening to her.

Amidst all this, Amresh will want the papers from Dhawal and will ask for them. Dhawal will then confide the truth to his brother that he did not get the signatures as Natasha got kidnapped. Amresh will be angry that Dhawal lied to him. However, Dhawal will make a big promise that he will get the papers signed by Natasha soon.

Will Dhawal be able to keep up his promise?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.